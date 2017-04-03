Leftover Salmon plays Hermosa Beach

Leftover Salmon plays Hermosa Beach

Longtime Hermosa Beach activist Nancy Paulette Reviczky passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and family on Thursday March 16 at the age of 66. She had battled Type 1 Diabetes since the age of seven. Her husband of 29 years was former Hermosa Beach Mayor and Council member J.R. Reviczky.

