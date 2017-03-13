Lawyer makes online porn, blackmails ...

Lawyer makes online porn, blackmails $6M from viewers

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: SFGate

How John L. Steele made porn, gave it away, and made a fortune from porn downloaders afraid of being exposed One judge called it a "porno-trolling collective": John L. Steele would make porn, place it on piracy websites, and then lie in wait - hoping people would download it without paying. Why? Because he wasn't a normal pornographer, trying to make an honest buck in the adult-film business.

Manhattan Beach, CA

