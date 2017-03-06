In crowded Manhattan Beach City Council race, the old compete with the new
In the lively race for Manhattan Beach City Council, the crowded mix of candidates can be divided into pairs: two incumbents are running against two former council members, two Planning Commissioners and two newcomers. On Tuesday, voters will choose three of the eight hopefuls to lead the city through contentious development projects , an ongoing challenge of maintaining a small-town character amid growing affluence and long-term efforts to fund infrastructure needs while reining in compensation spending that has drawn ire from residents .
