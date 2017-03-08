Election 2017: Steve Napolitano, Nanc...

Election 2017: Steve Napolitano, Nancy Hersman, Mark Burton leading Manhattan Beach City Council ...

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Steve Napolitano was leading the crowded race for three Manhattan Beach City Council seats in early election returns Tuesday, with Planning Commissioner Nancy Hersman and incumbent Mark Burton in a tight race behind him. With only vote-by-mail ballots counted, Napolitano had a wide lead with 22.9 percent of the vote, Hersman was second with 16.6 percent and Burton was just behind her with 16.2 percent.

