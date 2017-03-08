Steve Napolitano was leading the crowded race for three Manhattan Beach City Council seats in early election returns Tuesday, with Planning Commissioner Nancy Hersman and incumbent Mark Burton in a tight race behind him. With only vote-by-mail ballots counted, Napolitano had a wide lead with 22.9 percent of the vote, Hersman was second with 16.6 percent and Burton was just behind her with 16.2 percent.

