Can meditation heal political wounds in the South Bay beach cities?
With the dust settling from one of the most heated local election seasons in years, the Beach Cities Health District wants to help residents move on and mellow out. On April 6, the public health agency - which serves Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach - is putting on a free post-election community mindfulness workshop at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: 99 Cents Only Store
|30 min
|99 Cents Only Stores
|9
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|40 min
|Brutality of Fact
|140
|Review: Gamestop
|4 hr
|GAMESTOP INGLEWOOD
|20
|Review: Citibank
|13 hr
|CITIBANK INGLEWOOD
|20
|Review: Starbucks Coffee Company
|23 hr
|STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD
|20
|M.B. Realtor Lifeguard Tower w/ Sun Logo-Stcike... (Jan '12)
|Mar 20
|Here
|2
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Mar 19
|Truth to Power
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC