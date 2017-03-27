Can meditation heal political wounds ...

Can meditation heal political wounds in the South Bay beach cities?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Daily Breeze

With the dust settling from one of the most heated local election seasons in years, the Beach Cities Health District wants to help residents move on and mellow out. On April 6, the public health agency - which serves Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach - is putting on a free post-election community mindfulness workshop at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: 99 Cents Only Store 30 min 99 Cents Only Stores 9
News Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07) 40 min Brutality of Fact 140
Review: Gamestop 4 hr GAMESTOP INGLEWOOD 20
Review: Citibank 13 hr CITIBANK INGLEWOOD 20
Review: Starbucks Coffee Company 23 hr STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD 20
M.B. Realtor Lifeguard Tower w/ Sun Logo-Stcike... (Jan '12) Mar 20 Here 2
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 19 Truth to Power 8
See all Manhattan Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at March 29 at 9:41AM PDT

Manhattan Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Manhattan Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,753 • Total comments across all topics: 279,912,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC