Best Private School: Our Lady of Guad...

Best Private School: Our Lady of Guadalupe

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Easy Reader News

Five years ago, April Beuder left her position as vice principal of American Martyrs in Manhattan Beach to become principal of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Hermosa Beach. Since then, Our Lady of Guadalupe enrollment has climbed 40 percent, to 230 students and a preschool with 30 students has been opened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Del Taco 4 min DEL TACO INGLEWOOD 10
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) 15 hr Earth 197
Review: Pizza Ranch Sat PIZZA RANCH INGLE... 25
Review: Dairy Queen Mar 10 DAIRY QUEEN INGLE... 1
Review: Wendy's Mar 10 WENDYS INGLEWOOD 1
Review: H & R Block Mar 10 H R BLOCK INGLEWOOD 1
Review: Ross Dress for Less Mar 9 ROSS DRESS FOR LESS 1
See all Manhattan Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now

Manhattan Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Pope Francis
 

Manhattan Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,799 • Total comments across all topics: 279,508,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC