B Capital hires five and promotes one

B Capital Group has added five new hires to its team. Joining the venture firm are Kabir Narang as investment officer; Virginia Schmitt as chief financial officer and chief administration officer; Chip Welsh as vice president of capital formation; Dave Gallon as vice president of business development; and Hailey Hu as senior associate.

