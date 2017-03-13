B Capital hires five and promotes one
B Capital Group has added five new hires to its team. Joining the venture firm are Kabir Narang as investment officer; Virginia Schmitt as chief financial officer and chief administration officer; Chip Welsh as vice president of capital formation; Dave Gallon as vice president of business development; and Hailey Hu as senior associate.
