Where to see Redondo Beach and Manhattan Beach candidates face off before the March 7 election

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Voters in Redondo Beach and Manhattan Beach have a few more opportunities to see candidates for mayoral and City Council races face off before the March 7 election . A forum hosted by the Manhattan Beach Older Adults Program will take place 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Joslyn Community Center Ocean Banquet Hall at 1401 N. Valley Dr. Incumbents Mark Burton and Tony D'Errico face six challengers for three seats on the City Council: former council members Steve Napolitano and Richard Montgomery; planning commissioners Nancy Hersman and Chris Conoway; realtor Joseph Ungoco; and former educator Diane Barkelew Wallace.

