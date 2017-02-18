The day after the big storm - life goes on in L.A.
The day after the big storm - life goes on in L.A. Clean up and typical Saturday activities at the beach Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lv7r4B MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. - The day after the biggest storm in years - and life went on in the Los Angeles area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manhattan Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|maxine waters is off her rocker
|14 hr
|eastboundanddown
|1
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|Wed
|Heartbreak 101
|5
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Feb 20
|Human
|66
|Woman Found Dead In Car Off Cliff On Way To Lak... (Aug '08)
|Feb 18
|laili
|23
|Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto...
|Feb 17
|Leo
|1
|Torrance police car hits van, injuring 3 (Jan '10)
|Feb 17
|CodeTaIker
|69
|1350 club (Jul '11)
|Feb 17
|CodeTaIker
|5
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC