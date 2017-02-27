Skechers Brings Back Rob Lowe For Spring Campaign Marketing Daily a " 33 minutes ago
To launch its latest comfy collection for men, Skechers is bringing actor Rob Lowe back for a TV campaign. The actor last appeared in print ads for the sneaker company back in 2001, in a series that included other Brat Packers like Robert Downey Jr. and Mat Dillon.
Manhattan Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|3 hr
|Human
|154
|Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best...
|3 hr
|JustAnObserver
|1
|Review: Panda Express
|12 hr
|Panda Express Ing...
|2
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 25
|Montgomery Loser
|51
|Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11)
|Feb 24
|Criminal Record
|10
|Manhattan Beach gets behind parade and picnic t... (May '12)
|Feb 24
|Criminal Record
|6
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Feb 24
|Criminal Record
|6
