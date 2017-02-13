Reviewing online floral sites: Which ...

Reviewing online floral sites: Which is best?

Monday Feb 13

Reviewing online floral sites: Which is best? We tested Bouqs, BloomNation and BloomThat Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2l8k5GQ Three tech startups look to shake up the floral industry with apps, higher quality and eco-friendly stems that spotlight local florists. Jefferson Graham reports from Manhattan Beach, California.

