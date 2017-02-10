Nothing says 'I love you' like a kale bouquet

Floral start-ups aim at younger generation with flash sales, organic bouquets BloomNation, Bouqs and BloomThat look to weed out standbys like 1-800-Flowers and ProFlowers Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ktHkIc Three tech startups look to shake up the floral industry with apps, higher quality and eco-friendly stems that spotlight local florists. Jefferson Graham reports from Manhattan Beach, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.