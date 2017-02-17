Monster storm dumps deluge of rain, g...

Monster storm dumps deluge of rain, generates high winds in South Bay

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

Heavy rain showered the South Bay Friday. In Manhattan Beach, fire department personnel move a small tree that fell over on a car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto... Fri Leo 1
News Torrance police car hits van, injuring 3 (Jan '10) Fri CodeTaIker 69
1350 club (Jul '11) Fri CodeTaIker 5
News Activists protest outing of men in gay sex sting (Apr '12) Feb 15 Anita Bath 18
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 15 Anita Bath 50
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Feb 15 Raj 65
News Pilot academy at Banning High faces closure, in... Feb 14 Ronald 2
See all Manhattan Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now

Manhattan Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Manhattan Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,655 • Total comments across all topics: 278,977,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC