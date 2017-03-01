Mexican food has a new place to shine...

Mexican food has a new place to shine a " at El Gringo in El Segundo

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Daily Breeze

For a long time, when it came to down-home Mexican food in the South Bay - to the flavorful world of enchiladas. tacos, burritos, tamales and the many combination plates that we love so well - local loyalties were split between the more casual El Tarasco chain and the more upscale El Gringo chain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) 2 hr Human 165
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Wed slumdog indians 2
News Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best... Feb 28 john 2
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 25 Montgomery Loser 51
News Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11) Feb 24 Criminal Record 10
News Manhattan Beach gets behind parade and picnic t... (May '12) Feb 24 Criminal Record 6
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Feb 24 Criminal Record 6
See all Manhattan Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now

Manhattan Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Manhattan Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,962 • Total comments across all topics: 279,267,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC