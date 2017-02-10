Manhattan Beach delays action on Gelsona s plan

The brewing battle over a proposal to build an upscale Gelson's market in Manhattan Beach had its first showdown before planning commissioners this week - but they won't dive into the details until next month. After listening to nearly 50 impassioned residents at the project's first public hearing Wednesday, the panel delayed further discussion until March 22, asking city staff to come back with data about how traffic, parking, noise and accidents would be impacted by the proposed 35,000-square-foot development at Sepulveda Boulevard and Eighth Street.

