Fitz's Stockton: A wayfarer's craptastic trip
Dale Morgan, a wiry-bearded wanderer, passed through Stockton on a 2,000-mile bicycle journey to escape domestic confines and call attention to irritable bowel syndrome. Morgan, 62, of Westport, Washington, was walking his bike north up Pershing Avenue when spotted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
