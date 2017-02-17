FIGat7th: John Van Hamersveld's downtown L.A. art installations

John Van Hamersveld with his large-scale prints of Mozart, Lennon, Hendrix and Beethoven at the Bank of America Plaza on Bunker Hill It's not only been an endless summer, it's been an endless career for PV resident John Van Hamersveld, whose vibrant pop art imagery has been on view in Hermosa Beach and in Manhattan Beach , and now it's brightening up the plazas and skyscrapers of downtown Los Angeles. Presented by Arts Brookfield, "Signs of Life" is a large-scale installation, in two locations, FIGat7th and the Bank of America Plaza on Bunker Hill .

