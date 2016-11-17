Board of Supervisors votes for concerted effort to help find a criticala missing persons

Barbra Katinas holds a candle and poster as family and friends of Nancy Paulikas, a 55-year-old Manhattan Beach woman with Alzheimer's disease who vanished while visiting LAMCA on Oct. 15, 2016, held a vigil which started in front of the museum's "Urban Light" installation and ended where she was last seen in Los Angeles. Nov. 17, 2016.

