Beach Charity - South Bay Chil Cook Off
Redondo Beach mayoral and council candidates on the March 7 ballot and proponents and opponents of Measure C, which is also on the March 7 ballot, will participate in debates hosted by Easy Reader and the Beach Cities League of Women Voters. After just three years, the South Bay Chili Cook Off has become one of Manhattan Beach's signature events.
Manhattan Beach Discussions
|Jet fuel doesn't fly with Torrance City Council (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Chuck appleberry
|18
|Make money online
|Thu
|Rick
|2
|Hillary Clinton: 'I Remain Convinced That The F...
|Wed
|@Real Kelly
|22
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Feb 7
|Susan
|70
|Southern California fortuneteller charged with ... (Mar '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Gypsy
|4
|Manhattan Beach ballot choices (Feb '09)
|Feb 5
|Bad Montgomery
|38
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Feb 4
|Bad Montgomery
|5
