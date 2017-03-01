After time with county, Napolitano aiming for hometown leadership in Manhattan Beach
Female athletes at Mira Costa High School are making their own marks for gender equality in the traditionally male sports of rugby and wrestling. Jimmy Young, founder/director of the prestigious Hermosa Beach Bear Back Invitational contest looked at the draining, overhead barrels Saturday morning at 16th Street in Hermosa Beach and wondered aloud whether the annual Super Bowl Sunday weekend contest should be postponed.
Manhattan Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|2 hr
|slumdog indians
|2
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Raj Chanani
|156
|Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best...
|Tue
|john
|2
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 25
|Montgomery Loser
|51
|Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11)
|Feb 24
|Criminal Record
|10
|Manhattan Beach gets behind parade and picnic t... (May '12)
|Feb 24
|Criminal Record
|6
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Feb 24
|Criminal Record
|6
