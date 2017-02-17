4 held in attempted robberies in Manh...

4 held in attempted robberies in Manhattan Beach

Monday Feb 13 Read more: The Daily Breeze

A 19-year-old man and three El Segundo High School students were arrested Monday in connection with two attempted robberies in Manhattan Beach, where victims were threatened with Taser guns, police said. The four were arrested at gunpoint about 1 a.m. when El Segundo police officers pulled over their car and discovered ski masks, a clown mask, stun devices, brass knuckles and a replica handgun inside, police said.

