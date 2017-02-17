4 held in attempted robberies in Manhattan Beach
A 19-year-old man and three El Segundo High School students were arrested Monday in connection with two attempted robberies in Manhattan Beach, where victims were threatened with Taser guns, police said. The four were arrested at gunpoint about 1 a.m. when El Segundo police officers pulled over their car and discovered ski masks, a clown mask, stun devices, brass knuckles and a replica handgun inside, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto...
|4 hr
|Leo
|1
|Torrance police car hits van, injuring 3 (Jan '10)
|14 hr
|CodeTaIker
|69
|1350 club (Jul '11)
|14 hr
|CodeTaIker
|5
|Activists protest outing of men in gay sex sting (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Anita Bath
|18
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Wed
|Anita Bath
|50
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Feb 15
|Raj
|65
|Pilot academy at Banning High faces closure, in...
|Feb 14
|Ronald
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC