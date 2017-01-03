WeWork coworking startup launches in ...

WeWork coworking startup launches in Manhattan Beach Towers

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Easy Reader News

December 3 was move-in day at WeWork Manhattan Beach. Laptop users slowly filled up long community tables - known as "hot desks" - in the main room, while more permanent office users get themselves set up in their own assigned spaces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08) 19 hr Idelia 58
Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09) Mon Dudley 37
News Manhattan Beach gets behind parade and picnic t... (May '12) Sun CA Consumer Affai... 5
News Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11) Sun CA Consumer Affai... 9
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Jan 8 Raj 64
What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10) Jan 7 Keeplooking5 19
Homeless Man on Hawthorne Blvd. (May '09) Jan 5 lwndl 22
See all Manhattan Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 10 at 4:48PM PST

Manhattan Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Manhattan Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,181 • Total comments across all topics: 277,794,200

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC