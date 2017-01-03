WeWork coworking startup launches in Manhattan Beach Towers
December 3 was move-in day at WeWork Manhattan Beach. Laptop users slowly filled up long community tables - known as "hot desks" - in the main room, while more permanent office users get themselves set up in their own assigned spaces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manhattan Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|19 hr
|Idelia
|58
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Dudley
|37
|Manhattan Beach gets behind parade and picnic t... (May '12)
|Sun
|CA Consumer Affai...
|5
|Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11)
|Sun
|CA Consumer Affai...
|9
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Jan 8
|Raj
|64
|What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10)
|Jan 7
|Keeplooking5
|19
|Homeless Man on Hawthorne Blvd. (May '09)
|Jan 5
|lwndl
|22
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC