South Bay roads pocked with thousands of post-rain potholes
Crews armed with asphalt patching materials are working feverishly across the South Bay and the region to fill a mind-numbing collection of potholes that have opened in the wake of recent storms. “That's well over 1,200 square feet of potholes,” said Michael Smith, the city's public information officer.
Manhattan Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan Beach ballot choices (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Truth B Told
|37
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Truth B Told
|4
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Wed
|Truth B Told
|48
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Jan 29
|Broesler
|68
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Jan 26
|Inglewood Lanes
|1
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Jan 26
|Inglewood Lanes
|20
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Jan 25
|Sopr
|7
