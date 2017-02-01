South Bay roads pocked with thousands...

South Bay roads pocked with thousands of post-rain potholes

Saturday Jan 28

Crews armed with asphalt patching materials are working feverishly across the South Bay and the region to fill a mind-numbing collection of potholes that have opened in the wake of recent storms. “That's well over 1,200 square feet of potholes,” said Michael Smith, the city's public information officer.

Manhattan Beach, CA

