Sheriff: 1976 slaying of Bill Medleya s ex-wife in Hermosa Beach solved

Friday Jan 27

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators on Monday will announce that they have solved the 1976 slaying of Karen Klaas, a Hermosa Beach mother of two and the ex-wife of singer Bill Medley of The Righteous Brothers. The case was solved through the use of “familial DNA,” which identified the killer, the department said in a statement Friday.

