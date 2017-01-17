Right Tribe brings artisan style to M...

Right Tribe brings artisan style to Manhattan Beach

Thursday Jan 12

Lauren Kolodny and Johnny Flanagan never actually meant to have a storefront. The couple opened their Etsy store, Right Tribe, in 2014 as a creative outlet deriving from Kolodny's days running a lifestyle and fashion blog and Flanagan's production design career.

