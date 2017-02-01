Redondo Beach celebrates 39th year of...

Redondo Beach celebrates 39th year of Super Bowl runs

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Easy Reader News

Ron "Wizard" Fransen, one of the beach city's most highly regarded and under recognized musicians, has died at 72. The guitarist performed on albums and on stage with Ricky Nelson, Canned Heat, Rare Earth, Dirk Hamilton and Frank Zappa, as well as with local bands at local clubs, including the Lighthouse. Deborah Agnes Kahlo , owner with her husband Sal of Suzy's Bar and Grill in Hermosa Beach, passed away January 22. Ending one of the most enduring mysteries in the history of Hermosa Beach, officials announced Monday that they had used DNA evidence to discover the identity of the killer of Karen Klass, the ex-wife of Righteous Brothers singer Bill Medley, whose brutal murder went unsolved for more than 40 years.

