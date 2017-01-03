Missing Manhattan Beach man found dead in Glendale
An 88-year-old Manhattan Beach man who went missing from his home on Dec. 12 was found last week dead in his van in Glendale, police said Tuesday. Theodore S. Garcia was found Dec. 27 in his 1988 Dodge van parked in a residential area on Wilson Street near Kenwood Street, police said.
