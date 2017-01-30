Laguna Beach to consider citywide ban...

Laguna Beach to consider citywide ban on smoking

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Laguna News Post

Laguna Beach council members are considering a ban on smoking citywide. LAGUNA BEACH A plan to ban smoking throughout the city, including on sidewalks, bike paths, alleys and in parking structures, is moving forward and could be a first in Orange County.

