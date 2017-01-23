Free Doughnuts Should Sweeten Blue St...

Free Doughnuts Should Sweeten Blue Star's Saturday Arrival in the South Bay

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Eater

Big news for South Bay doughnut fans: Blue Star Donuts is on the way. The popular Portland pick just quietly announced the launch of their next location , and if all goes well Manhattan Beach could be enjoying Blue Star's sweets by Saturday - without spending a dime, either.

Manhattan Beach, CA

