Tradition out with the reindeer at Hermosa Beach Sandman Snowman contest
Tradition went out with the reindeer at the Hermosa Beach Sand Snowman contest on Saturday at the Hermosa Beach Pier. Instead of Frosty, this year's snow sandmen were inspired by movie characters and life at the beach.
