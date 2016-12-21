Silver Alert issued for missing elderly Manhattan Beach man
A “Silver Alert” was issued Wednesday for an 88-year-old Manhattan Beach resident who vanished after apparently driving away from his home. Theodore S. Garcia drives a 1998 white, blue and green Dodge van with California license plate number 4DSA363.
