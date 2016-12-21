Motorist leads CHP on chase from Torrance, crashes in Manhattan Beach
A motorist led California Highway Patrol officers on a 15-minute car chase Monday that began in Torrance and ended in Manhattan Beach, where the driver of the dark-colored sedan crashed. The chase ended at 3:22 p.m. in the area of Marine Avenue and Aviation Boulevard, according to CHP Officer Michele Bond.
