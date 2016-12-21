Manhattan Village mall expansion to b...

Manhattan Village mall expansion to begin next year

Wednesday Dec 21

Now that a lawsuit failed to block the long-planned expansion of the Manhattan Village mall, the developer is moving forward with plans to break ground next year, but with a few design changes. At Tuesday's Manhattan Beach City Council meeting, officials from real estate firm JLL went over revisions made in response to concerns from residents about construction timelines and traffic flow.

