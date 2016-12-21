Manhattan Beach to settle ex-employeea s harassment lawsuit for $1.5 million
A $1.5 million settlement agreement has been reached between the city of Manhattan Beach and an ex-employee who alleged she was harassed by its former top administrator and fired in retaliation for reporting misconduct. The city will pay Patricia Schilling $105,000 for lost wages and will not admit liability or wrongdoing in exchange for her dropping the lawsuit, according to an agreement she signed Tuesday that will go before the City Council next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawthorne is a ghetto (Feb '13)
|Dec 17
|GHETTO CITY
|6
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec 11
|shesapiggy
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Dec 11
|meshelle
|59
|Trio of 'Real Housewives' run the gamut in Los ...
|Dec 10
|GTA
|1
|Review: Magicopolis, Santa Monica (Nov '08)
|Dec 4
|Mark Price
|9
|Sharks Cove Sports Bar and Scott Whyte Band
|Oct '16
|Brad and Chuey
|2
|Manhattan Beach police have issued 17,002 ticke... (May '09)
|Sep '16
|Slade surfer Thom...
|19
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC