Manhattan Beach to settle ex-employeea s harassment lawsuit for $1.5 million

A $1.5 million settlement agreement has been reached between the city of Manhattan Beach and an ex-employee who alleged she was harassed by its former top administrator and fired in retaliation for reporting misconduct. The city will pay Patricia Schilling $105,000 for lost wages and will not admit liability or wrongdoing in exchange for her dropping the lawsuit, according to an agreement she signed Tuesday that will go before the City Council next week.

