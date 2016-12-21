Manhattan Beach refinances debt, eyes election results, nabs top credit grade

Like much of the country, Manhattan Beach Finance Director Bruce Moe was watching the election returns come in on the evening of Nov. 8. But the already surprising night held a bit of extra interest for him. The week before, Moe had made a presentation to the City Council about refinancing the city's Marine Sports Field variable-rate debt to fixed-rate debt, and the council voted unanimously to give him the go ahead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.