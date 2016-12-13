Manhattan Beach Police ask help in pa...

Manhattan Beach Police ask help in package thief case

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Easy Reader News

An alleged package thief was recently caught on a home video surveillance camera in the 700 block of 29th Street in Manhattan Beach. Anyone with information relating to the theft is asked to call Manhattan Beach Detective Navarrette at 802-5125.

Read more at Easy Reader News.

