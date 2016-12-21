Manhattan Beach develops a 'Plan' for its downtown
At a packed city council meeting in December, Manhattan Beach passed the Downtown Specific Plan, a zoning document intended to govern land-use in the area. The resulting plan makes important changes, but it is far from clear whether approving the plan will be able to reverse or slow the broader forces buffeting the town's central gathering place.
