Manhattan Beach develops a 'Plan' for...

Manhattan Beach develops a 'Plan' for its downtown

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Easy Reader News

At a packed city council meeting in December, Manhattan Beach passed the Downtown Specific Plan, a zoning document intended to govern land-use in the area. The resulting plan makes important changes, but it is far from clear whether approving the plan will be able to reverse or slow the broader forces buffeting the town's central gathering place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suspended Home Improvement Salesperson Wed Jay 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) Wed ashleym22 60
Review: Cascade Windows (Jul '10) Dec 26 DonDroga 52
Hawthorne is a ghetto (Feb '13) Dec 17 GHETTO CITY 6
News Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B... Dec 11 shesapiggy 3
Sharks Cove Sports Bar and Scott Whyte Band Oct '16 Brad and Chuey 2
News Manhattan Beach police have issued 17,002 ticke... (May '09) Sep '16 Slade surfer Thom... 19
See all Manhattan Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now

Manhattan Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Manhattan Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,203 • Total comments across all topics: 277,444,892

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC