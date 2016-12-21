Los Angeles Jury Awards $26 Million i...

Los Angeles Jury Awards $26 Million in Teen Tour Bus Wrongful Death Case

Thursday Dec 8

A jury in Compton has awarded $26 million to the family of Mason Zisette, a Manhattan Beach teen, who was killed in an accident aboard a double-decker Starline tour bus. According to a news report in the Daily Breeze, the jury awarded the largest jury verdict ever awarded in California for the wrongful death of a minor child.

