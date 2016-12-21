Looking to the future at the Hermosa Beach library
The Hermosa Beach Library has stood in its current location since 1962, when research meant dusty tomes and unspooled microfilm. Today, with nearly limitless information available at the fingertips of everyone with an Internet connection, libraries are changing, and Hermosa's will be no exception.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawthorne is a ghetto (Feb '13)
|Dec 17
|GHETTO CITY
|6
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec 11
|shesapiggy
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Dec 11
|meshelle
|59
|Trio of 'Real Housewives' run the gamut in Los ...
|Dec 10
|GTA
|1
|Review: Magicopolis, Santa Monica (Nov '08)
|Dec 4
|Mark Price
|9
|Sharks Cove Sports Bar and Scott Whyte Band
|Oct '16
|Brad and Chuey
|2
|Manhattan Beach police have issued 17,002 ticke... (May '09)
|Sep '16
|Slade surfer Thom...
|19
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC