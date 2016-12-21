Is it time for Hermosa Beach to give up its Fire Department?

For months, Hermosa Beach's interim fire chief has been delivering a stark message to community groups: If the city doesn't contract with the county for fire services, residents won't get the best possible care when they call 911. Without a sizable cash infusion, the city's small, underfunded Fire Department just can't keep up with the demands on the modern firefighter-paramedic, insists interim Fire Chief Pete Bonano.

