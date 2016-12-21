Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach pass school bonds
Everyday, Don Swift sat in his spot, 40 yards southwest of the end of the Topaz jetty waiting for the next set wave. He had been out there for as long as I could remember, at least 30 years.
|Suspended Home Improvement Salesperson
|Dec 28
|Jay
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Dec 28
|ashleym22
|60
|Review: Cascade Windows (Jul '10)
|Dec 26
|DonDroga
|52
|Hawthorne is a ghetto (Feb '13)
|Dec 17
|GHETTO CITY
|6
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec 11
|shesapiggy
|3
|Sharks Cove Sports Bar and Scott Whyte Band
|Oct '16
|Brad and Chuey
|2
|Manhattan Beach police have issued 17,002 ticke... (May '09)
|Sep '16
|Slade surfer Thom...
|19
