Herea s what South Bay offices are up for election in March
Voters will weigh in on mayoral, City Council and school board races March 7 in Gardena, the Harbor Area, Westchester, Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach, Palos Verdes Estates and Rolling Hills. Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to submit nomination papers, except in Los Angeles, where the deadline is Wednesday, and Redondo Beach and Manhattan Beach, where it's Monday.
Manhattan Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawthorne is a ghetto (Feb '13)
|Dec 17
|GHETTO CITY
|6
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec 11
|shesapiggy
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Dec 11
|meshelle
|59
|Trio of 'Real Housewives' run the gamut in Los ...
|Dec 10
|GTA
|1
|Review: Magicopolis, Santa Monica (Nov '08)
|Dec 4
|Mark Price
|9
|Sharks Cove Sports Bar and Scott Whyte Band
|Oct '16
|Brad and Chuey
|2
|Manhattan Beach police have issued 17,002 ticke... (May '09)
|Sep '16
|Slade surfer Thom...
|19
