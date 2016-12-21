Herea s what South Bay offices are up for election in March

Voters will weigh in on mayoral, City Council and school board races March 7 in Gardena, the Harbor Area, Westchester, Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach, Palos Verdes Estates and Rolling Hills. Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to submit nomination papers, except in Los Angeles, where the deadline is Wednesday, and Redondo Beach and Manhattan Beach, where it's Monday.

