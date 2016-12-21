Family of Manhattan Beach woman missing for two months focus search on care facilities
Barbra Katinas holds a candle and poster as family and friends of Nancy Paulikas, a 55-year-old Manhattan Beach woman with Alzheimer's disease who vanished while visiting LAMCA Oct. 15, as they held a vigil which started in front of the museum's “Urban Light” installation and ended where she was last seen in Los Angeles Nov. 17. It's been two months since Nancy Paulikas wandered away from a visit with her family to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and one since they held a news conference pleading for tips leading to her return. But despite a highly organized search effort, there is still no trace of the Manhattan Beach woman, whose early-onset Alzheimer's disease has impaired her ability to communicate.
