Downtown Specific Plan approved for Manhattan Beach

The Manhattan Beach City Council approved the Downtown Specific Plan Tuesday night, capping years of work to protect the neighborhood's charm, while changing some aspects of the plan's final draft in deference to overwhelming concerns from residents that the it could encourage intensification in the area. The resulting document modifies various sections of the city's municipal code in an effort to bring coherence and vision to land-use decisions in the downtown area for the next 20 years.

