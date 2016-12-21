Downtown Specific Plan approved for Manhattan Beach
The Manhattan Beach City Council approved the Downtown Specific Plan Tuesday night, capping years of work to protect the neighborhood's charm, while changing some aspects of the plan's final draft in deference to overwhelming concerns from residents that the it could encourage intensification in the area. The resulting document modifies various sections of the city's municipal code in an effort to bring coherence and vision to land-use decisions in the downtown area for the next 20 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawthorne is a ghetto (Feb '13)
|Dec 17
|GHETTO CITY
|6
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec 11
|shesapiggy
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Dec 11
|meshelle
|59
|Trio of 'Real Housewives' run the gamut in Los ...
|Dec 10
|GTA
|1
|Review: Magicopolis, Santa Monica (Nov '08)
|Dec 4
|Mark Price
|9
|Sharks Cove Sports Bar and Scott Whyte Band
|Oct '16
|Brad and Chuey
|2
|Manhattan Beach police have issued 17,002 ticke... (May '09)
|Sep '16
|Slade surfer Thom...
|19
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC