Former Charles Manson follower and California's longest-serving female inmate seeks parole 47 years after she helped butcher pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others She acknowledged during her trial that she chased down and stabbed coffee heiress Abigail Ann Folger 28 times at Sharon Tate's home She carved the word 'war' into Mr LaBianca's stomach, then wrote 'Helter Skelter' in blood on the couple's refrigerator and 'death to pigs' on the wall Charles Manson's one-time disciple Patricia Krenwinkel, who is currently the longest-serving female inmate in California, appeared again Thursday before a parole board to plead for her freedom.

