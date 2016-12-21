Charles Manson follower seeks parole ...

Charles Manson follower seeks parole 47 years after she helped...

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Former Charles Manson follower and California's longest-serving female inmate seeks parole 47 years after she helped butcher pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others She acknowledged during her trial that she chased down and stabbed coffee heiress Abigail Ann Folger 28 times at Sharon Tate's home She carved the word 'war' into Mr LaBianca's stomach, then wrote 'Helter Skelter' in blood on the couple's refrigerator and 'death to pigs' on the wall Charles Manson's one-time disciple Patricia Krenwinkel, who is currently the longest-serving female inmate in California, appeared again Thursday before a parole board to plead for her freedom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suspended Home Improvement Salesperson Wed Jay 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) Wed ashleym22 60
Review: Cascade Windows (Jul '10) Mon DonDroga 52
Hawthorne is a ghetto (Feb '13) Dec 17 GHETTO CITY 6
News Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B... Dec 11 shesapiggy 3
Sharks Cove Sports Bar and Scott Whyte Band Oct '16 Brad and Chuey 2
News Manhattan Beach police have issued 17,002 ticke... (May '09) Sep '16 Slade surfer Thom... 19
See all Manhattan Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now

Manhattan Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Manhattan Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,134 • Total comments across all topics: 277,435,241

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC