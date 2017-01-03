Beach 2016: The return of "GI Joe" Charles
In January 2015, "GI Joe" Charles suffered a stroke during martial arts training. He lost his speech and his right side was paralyzed.
Comments
Manhattan Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeless Man on Hawthorne Blvd. (May '09)
|Thu
|lwndl
|22
|Inglewood Jukebox (Oct '14)
|Jan 2
|Musikologist
|5
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|Jan 1
|Macylee722
|57
|Suspended Home Improvement Salesperson
|Dec 28
|Jay
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Dec 28
|ashleym22
|60
|Review: Cascade Windows (Jul '10)
|Dec 26
|DonDroga
|52
|Hawthorne is a ghetto (Feb '13)
|Dec 17
|GHETTO CITY
|6
