2 Lawndale men arrested in connection with Manhattan Beach car burglaries
Rudy Padilla and Oscar Jesus Machado, both 19, were taken to jail about 8:30 p.m. Monday when someone saw them allegedly trying to open car doors in the 1900 block of Oak Avenue, police said. The men hid, but were found in the 1400 block of Oak Avenue.
