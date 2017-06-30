Fewer Heart Failure Patients Dying of...

Fewer Heart Failure Patients Dying of Cardiac Arrest

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: HON

Rates of sudden death from heart failure have declined by nearly half over the past two decades, according to data gathered from a dozen separate clinical trials. Better heart medications used in effective combinations are extending the lives of people with heart failure, said senior study author Dr. John McMurray, a professor of cardiology with the University of Glasgow in Scotland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HON.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhasset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Attn Birth parents -Sign up with ny state to gi... 15 hr joan 1
the disco days of the past (Mar '08) 20 hr Trio 98
News At rural Upstate NY barn, cock-fighters attache... Tue KayLoser FatLezz ... 24
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Franklin Square (Jun '15) Jun 28 omegam 57
Queens Man Writes A Thousand Love Stories To Hi... Jun 27 larry 1
News A.G. Schneiderman Announces Arrest Of Registere... Jun 27 333stenbrian 1
News Islip sets time restrictions on garbage can pla... (Jun '08) May '16 scott 16
See all Manhasset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhasset Forum Now

Manhasset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhasset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Manhasset, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,870 • Total comments across all topics: 282,275,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC