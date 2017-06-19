Why Patients Leave the Hospital Again...

Why Patients Leave the Hospital Against Doctor's Orders

Now, new research on over 29 million hospital stays sheds light on which types of patients are most prone to this behavior -- and why. Using 2013 U.S. hospital data, researchers found that younger patients are much more likely than older patients to leave the hospital against the advice of their doctor.

