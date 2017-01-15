Queens Couple Brought Baby with Them ...

Queens Couple Brought Baby with Them During $8,000 Shoplifting Spree, Cops Say

Monday Jun 12

NCPD reports the arrests of Nestor Zambrano, 38, and Melissa Sanchez, 28, both of Queens, for grand larcenies that occurred in Manhasset and East Garden City. Hempstead, NY - June 12, 2017 - The Major Case Bureau reports the details of two arrests for grand larcenies that occurred in Manhasset on Sunday, 01/15/17 at 4:06 P.M. and in East Garden City on Saturday, 03/25/17 at 6:35 P.M. According to Burglary Pattern Team detectives, Nestor Zambrano, 38, and Melissa Sanchez, 28, both of Flushing, Queens, on 01/15/17, entered the Louis Vuitton store located at 2120 Northern Blvd. in Manhasset and stole merchandise valued in excess of $6,000.

