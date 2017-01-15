Queens Couple Brought Baby with Them During $8,000 Shoplifting Spree, Cops Say
NCPD reports the arrests of Nestor Zambrano, 38, and Melissa Sanchez, 28, both of Queens, for grand larcenies that occurred in Manhasset and East Garden City. Hempstead, NY - June 12, 2017 - The Major Case Bureau reports the details of two arrests for grand larcenies that occurred in Manhasset on Sunday, 01/15/17 at 4:06 P.M. and in East Garden City on Saturday, 03/25/17 at 6:35 P.M. According to Burglary Pattern Team detectives, Nestor Zambrano, 38, and Melissa Sanchez, 28, both of Flushing, Queens, on 01/15/17, entered the Louis Vuitton store located at 2120 Northern Blvd. in Manhasset and stole merchandise valued in excess of $6,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Manhasset Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman: Casino offered steak dinner instead of $...
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|6
|Steves Pier One (Jun '07)
|19 hr
|Karl
|114
|Review: Merrick Taxi and Airport Service
|Sun
|Robert Katz
|1
|Queens Landlord Accused of Trying to Scare Undo...
|Sun
|spud
|11
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|Jun 15
|Chris Christmas R...
|14
|Review: Popkin-Brogna Jujitsu Center (Nov '14)
|Jun 13
|Grace guo
|20
|Biker in critical condition after plowing into ...
|Jun 13
|Santana
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manhasset Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC